The Coronation (2018)

The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II marked the moment when she was formally recognized as England’s new sovereign in front of God and her subjects. Three hundred million people tuned in, making it the most watched event in history. Now, for the first time, Her Majesty shares memories of the ceremony. Join us as we unlock a thousand years of coronation secrets and provide an unprecedented, up-close look at the legendary Crown Jewels.

Harvey Lilley

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, King George VI of the United Kingdom, Keeley Hawes, John Hall, Lady Glenconner, Bernard Fitzalan-Howard 16th Duke of Norfolk, Alastair Bruce

