IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 309 users

Diterbitkan 31 December 2022

Oleh LIN

The Deal (2022)

A mother fights to save her ailing daughter after a global pandemic worse than any seen before ravaged the planet, leaving resources so scarce you must pay for them with your life.

Orsi Nagypál

Lisa Brenner, Sumalee Montano, Alastair Mackenzie, Pearl Mackie, Taz Skylar, Emma Fischer

tt11220408