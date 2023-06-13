IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 3,961 users

Diterbitkan 16 March 1978

Oleh mamat

The Discord (1978)

Guillaume has made it: A machine that can clean dirty air by simply sucking all dirt into air balloons and then shipping them far far away so his explanation. Some Japanese business guys, after dinner with a lot of alcohol, order 5,000 pieces. His only problem: His production capacity is way to small so he gets to produce the machines in his private house. His wife Bernadette is far from being happy about it. Her private life goes down the line so she decides to leave Guillaume and to finally have revenge she candidates for major against her husband…

Claude Zidi, Jacques Santi, Hélène Bernardin, Reynald Calcagni, Many Barthod

Louis de Funès, Annie Girardot, Maurice Risch, Jean-Jacques Moreau, Geneviève Fontanel, Jacques François, Georges Staquet, Mario David, Daniel Boulanger, Tanya Lopert, Julien Guiomar, Clémentine Amouroux, Henri Attal, André Badin, Renaud Barbier, Farid Ben Dali, Philippe Brigaud, Catherine Cambis, Jean Cherlian, Nicole Chollet, Hubert Deschamps, Erick Desmarestz, Robert Destain, Van Duong, Claire Favretto, Vincent Gardair, Joséphine Fresson, Ham-Chau Luong, Tom Gres, Anne-Marie Jabraud, Christine Hermann, Takashi Kawahara, Jacqueline Jefford, Paola Lanzi, Beate Kopp, Patrice Melennec, Roland Legrain, Bruno Netter, Charles Michaux, Martin Provost, Papinou, Pierre-Olivier Scotto, Antoine Sammartano, Hubert Watrinet, Ibrahim Seck, Georges Yacoubian

tt0078528