Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Flash (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDCAM
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adam West,
Andy Muschietti,
Antje Traue,
Ben Affleck,
Ezra Miller,
Gal Gadot,
George Clooney,
Ian Loh,
Jason Momoa,
Jeremy Irons
Sutradara
Andy Muschietti
IMDb
6.814/
10from
288users
Diterbitkan
13 June 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Flash (2023)
When his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry Allen becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. In order to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?
Andy Muschietti
Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, Luke Brandon Field, Gal Gadot, Jeremy Irons, Jason Momoa, George Clooney, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Andy Muschietti, Nicolas Cage, Adam West, Temuera Morrison, Sean Rogers, Rosie Ede, Sanjeev Bhaskar
tt0439572