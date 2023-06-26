Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Grandson (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Hungary
Bintang film
Ági Voith,
Ferenc Köles,
Gábor Jászberényi,
Gergely Trócsányi,
Gergő Blahó,
Ildikó Hámori,
Ildikó Hüvösvölgyi,
István Mikó,
János Papp,
Judit Pecháček
Sutradara
Kristóf Deák
IMDb
7.0/
10from
1,589users
Diterbitkan
06 January 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Grandson (2022)
Rudi, a polite and quiet office hand, shares a special bond with his elderly grandpa. When Grandpa falls victim to a uniquely heartless phone scam that breaks his spirit and his health, Rudi decides he’s not going to let the petty criminals get away with it. But in order to get close to them, he needs to step far out of his comfort zone and turn into a different person. With a band of grey-haired allies on his side, he might just get to the scammers before it’s too late…
Kristóf Deák
Gergő Blahó, Tamás Jordán, Gábor Jászberényi, Judit Pogány, Laura Döbrösi, Judit Pecháček, Ildikó Hámori, János Papp, Ildikó Hüvösvölgyi, Teri Tordai, Kriszta Szalay, István Mikó, Ági Voith, László Keszég, Gergely Trócsányi, Ferenc Köles
tt13921588