  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. The Grandson (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Grandson (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Grandson (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Grandson (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Grandson (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Hungary

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

1,589

users

Diterbitkan

06 January 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Grandson (2022)

Rudi, a polite and quiet office hand, shares a special bond with his elderly grandpa. When Grandpa falls victim to a uniquely heartless phone scam that breaks his spirit and his health, Rudi decides he’s not going to let the petty criminals get away with it. But in order to get close to them, he needs to step far out of his comfort zone and turn into a different person. With a band of grey-haired allies on his side, he might just get to the scammers before it’s too late…
Kristóf Deák
Gergő Blahó, Tamás Jordán, Gábor Jászberényi, Judit Pogány, Laura Döbrösi, Judit Pecháček, Ildikó Hámori, János Papp, Ildikó Hüvösvölgyi, Teri Tordai, Kriszta Szalay, István Mikó, Ági Voith, László Keszég, Gergely Trócsányi, Ferenc Köles

Diterbitkan

Juni 27, 2023 12:06 am

Durasi

21Cineplex The Grandson (2022)

Bioskop 21 The Grandson (2022)

Bioskop Online The Grandson (2022)

Bioskop168 The Grandson (2022)

BioskopKeren The Grandson (2022)

Cinemaindo The Grandson (2022)

Download The Grandson (2022)

Download Film The Grandson (2022)

Download Movie The Grandson (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 The Grandson (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share