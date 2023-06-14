  1. Home
Diterbitkan

19 September 1940

Synopsis

The Howards of Virginia (1940)

Beautiful young Virginian Jane steps down from her proper aristocratic upbringing when she marries down-to-earth surveyor Matt Howard. Matt joins the Colonial forces in their fight for freedom against England. Matt will meet Jane’s father in the battlefield.
Frank Lloyd
Cary Grant, Martha Scott, Cedric Hardwicke, Alan Marshal, Richard Carlson, Paul Kelly, Irving Bacon, Elisabeth Risdon, Anne Revere, Tom Drake, Phil Taylor, Rita Quigley, Libby Taylor, Richard Gaines, George Houston, Ralph Byrd, Dickie Jones, Buster Phelps, Wade Boteler, Mary Field, Roy Gordon, Charles Francis, Peter Cushing, John Gallaudet, J. Anthony Hughes, Terry Moore, Jason Robards Sr., Dan White, Conrad Binyon, Bobby Callahan, Lane Chandler, Vernon Downing, Eddie Dunn, Sarah Edwards, Tom Fadden, Joe Farey, Leon Farey, Ralph Gilliam, Jesse Graves, J. Franklin Harrison, June Hedin, Leyland Hodgson, Brandon Hurst, Olaf Hytten, Boyd Irwin, Claude King, Leonard Lawrence, Richard Lyon, Virginia Sale, Pat Somerset, Rafael Alcayde, Emmett Vogan, Eddy Waller, Dick Wessel, James Westerfield, Alan Ladd, George Boyce

Durasi

