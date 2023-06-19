Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Road Dance (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Ali Fumiko Whitney,
Alison Peebles,
Caleb Johnston-Miller,
David Brooks,
Felicity Keenan,
Forbes Masson,
Frances Grey,
Hermione Corfield,
Ian Pirie,
Jeff Stewart
Sutradara
Richie Adams
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.0/
10from
680users
Diterbitkan
20 May 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Road Dance (2022)
A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore, her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her.
Richie Adams
Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Mark Gatiss, Will Fletcher, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Ian Pirie, Jeff Stewart, David Brooks, Felicity Keenan, Tom Byrne, Scott Miller, Alison Peebles, Luke Nunn, Sean Gilder, Liam Brennan, Leigh Biagi, Forbes Masson, Frances Grey, Caleb Johnston-Miller, Jimmy Yuill
tt11332484