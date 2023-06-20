IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 5,304 users

Diterbitkan 22 August 2010

Oleh mamat

The Tillman Story (2010)

Pat Tillman never thought of himself as a hero. His choice to leave a multimillion-dollar football contract and join the military wasn’t done for any reason other than he felt it was the right thing to do. The fact that the military manipulated his tragic death in the line of duty into a propaganda tool is unfathomable and thoroughly explored in Amir Bar-Lev’s riveting and enraging documentary.

Amir Bar-Lev

Josh Brolin, Pat Tillman, Richard Tillman

