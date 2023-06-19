IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,621 users

The Turning Point (1952)

Special prosecutor John Conroy hopes to combat organized crime in his city and appoints his cop father Matt as chief investigator. John doesn’t understand why Matt is reluctant, but cynical reporter Jerry McKibbon thinks he knows: he’s seen Matt with mob lieutenant Harrigan. Jerry’s friendship with John is tested by the question of what to do about Matt, and by his attraction to John’s girl Amanda. Meanwhile, the threatened racketeers adopt increasingly violent means of defense.

William Dieterle

William Holden, Edmond O’Brien, Alexis Smith, Tom Tully, Ed Begley, Danny Dayton, Adele Longmire, Ray Teal, Ted de Corsia, Don Porter, Howard Freeman, Neville Brand, Jay Adler, Whit Bissell, Leonard Bremen, Carolyn Jones, Russell Johnson, Joel Marston, Mary Murphy, Jean Ransome

