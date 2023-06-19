Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Turning Point (1952) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adele Longmire,
Alexis Smith,
Carolyn Jones,
Danny Dayton,
Don Porter,
Ed Begley,
Edmond O'Brien,
Howard Freeman,
Jay Adler,
Jean Ransome
Sutradara
William Dieterle
IMDb
6.8/
10from
1,621users
Diterbitkan
12 July 1952
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Turning Point (1952)
Special prosecutor John Conroy hopes to combat organized crime in his city and appoints his cop father Matt as chief investigator. John doesn’t understand why Matt is reluctant, but cynical reporter Jerry McKibbon thinks he knows: he’s seen Matt with mob lieutenant Harrigan. Jerry’s friendship with John is tested by the question of what to do about Matt, and by his attraction to John’s girl Amanda. Meanwhile, the threatened racketeers adopt increasingly violent means of defense.
William Dieterle
William Holden, Edmond O’Brien, Alexis Smith, Tom Tully, Ed Begley, Danny Dayton, Adele Longmire, Ray Teal, Ted de Corsia, Don Porter, Howard Freeman, Neville Brand, Jay Adler, Whit Bissell, Leonard Bremen, Carolyn Jones, Russell Johnson, Joel Marston, Mary Murphy, Jean Ransome
tt0045267