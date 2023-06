IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 196 users

The Unfair (2015)

Residents, who are evicted from their homes in a designated urban renewal, demonstrate against their removal. The police arrive and attempt to end the demonstration. Death happen that lead to the bigger problem.

Kim Seong-je

Yoon Kye-sang, Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Ok-vin, Lee Kyung-young, Jang Gwang, Kim Eui-sung, Oh Yeon-ah, Kim Jong-soo, Kwak In-joon, Noh Young-hak, Kim Hyeong-jong, Um Tae-goo, Kwon Hae-hyo, Jo Bok-rae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Jin-ha, Kim Seo-hyeon, Yoon Byung-hee

tt4800070