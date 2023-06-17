IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 825 users

Diterbitkan 24 November 2008

Oleh mamat

The Wedding Song (2008)

The Nazi occupation of Tunisia strains the bonds of friendship between a Muslim woman and a Sephardic Jewess who are both preparing for their marriages.

Karin Albou

Olympe Borval, Lizzie Brocheré, Karin Albou, Najib Oudghiri, Simon Abkarian

tt1264074