IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 922 users

Diterbitkan 11 February 2012

Oleh mamat

The Woodsman and the Rain (2012)

A widowed lumberjack’s life is turned upside down when a film crew shooting a zombie movie asks for his help and increasingly starts to rely on him.

Shuichi Okita

Koji Yakusho, Shun Oguri, Kengo Kora, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Asami Usuda, Kanji Furutachi, Kyūsaku Shimada, Yoshiyuki Morishita, Tsutomu Takahashi, Mitsuru Hirata, Masatō Ibu, Daisuke Kuroda, Tadashi Okuno, Kenji Kawahara

tt1867566