IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 4,389 users

Touch of Pink (2004)

Alim is a gay man living in London to escape the domineering eye of his conservative Muslim mother, Nuru, back in Canada. Alim keeps his homosexuality secret from his mother, so when she comes for a surprise visit, he and his boyfriend, Giles, must put on a straight facade to hide the truth.

Ian Iqbal Rashid

Jimi Mistry, Kyle MacLachlan, Suleka Mathew, Kristen Holden-Ried, Veena Sood, Brian George, Liisa Repo-Martell, Dean McDermott, Linda Thorson, Malika Mendez, Raoul Bhaneja, Andrew Gillies

