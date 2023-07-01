IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 18 users

Diterbitkan 13 June 2022

Oleh LIN

Unfinished Business (2022)

An intimate look at the formation and legacy of the WNBA, and flagship team New York Liberty’s dramatic 2021 season, as they play for acceptance, respect, and the future of basketball.

Alison Klayman

Teresa Weatherspoon, Rebecca Lobo, Sue Wicks, Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu

tt19781466