Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

18

users

Diterbitkan

13 June 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Unfinished Business (2022)

An intimate look at the formation and legacy of the WNBA, and flagship team New York Liberty’s dramatic 2021 season, as they play for acceptance, respect, and the future of basketball.
Alison Klayman
Teresa Weatherspoon, Rebecca Lobo, Sue Wicks, Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu

Diterbitkan

Juli 1, 2023 7:45 pm

Durasi

