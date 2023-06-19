IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 3,837 users

Diterbitkan 22 November 1965

Oleh mamat

Viva Maria! (1965)

Gorgeous IRA operative Marie flees the British authorities and finds herself somewhere in the American continent, where she meets a stunning woman also named Marie, a singer in a traveling circus. The new friends start a vaudeville act that grows exponentially more popular after they incorporate striptease into their routine. When the singer Maria falls for a charismatic rebel, the girls leave the circus behind and recreate themselves as wild-eyed revolutionaries.

Volker Schlöndorff, Louis Malle, Juan Luis Buñuel, Manuel Muñoz ‘Torito’, Jacqueline Decaë

Brigitte Bardot, Jeanne Moreau, Paulette Dubost, Claudio Brook, Carlos López Moctezuma, Poldo Bendandi, George Hamilton, Gregor von Rezzori, Francisco Reiguera, Adriana Roel, José Baviera, José Ángel Espinosa ‘Ferrusquilla’, Fernando Wagner, Roberto Pedret, Jonathan Eden, Luis Rizo, Ramón Bugarini, José Luis Campa, Roberto Campa, José Esqueda, Eduardo Murillo, Carlos Riquelme

tt0059956