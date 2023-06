IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 2,911 users

Diterbitkan 14 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Where the Devil Can’t Go, He Sends a Woman (2022)

Poland in the 80’s was a country ruled by crisis and a sense of hopelessness. Only few knew how to turn crisis into a business. It was a golden time for them. How did they know what would bring them money? How did they operate in a country where almost everything was forbidden?

Heathcliff Janusz Iwanowski

Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Agnieszka Więdłocha, Paulina Gałązka, Dominika Gwit, Michał Koterski, Maciej Zakościelny, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Mikołaj Roznerski, Cezary Łukaszewicz, Rafał Zawierucha, Joanna Opozda, Katarzyna Pospiech, Anna Mucha, Antoni Pawlicki, Cezary Żak, Artur Barciś

tt15019036