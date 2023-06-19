IMDb 3.8 / 10 from 320 users

Diterbitkan 13 September 2022

Wolves of War (2022)

Decorated British officer Jack Wallace must lead a band of Allied commandos across enemy lines to rescue Professor Hopper, an American scientist held hostage by the Nazis. With information that could turn the tide of war, these unlikely heroes must traverse enemy territory with an untrained US civilian, avoiding brutal Nazi mercenaries and non-stop bombing – with the fate of the war resting on their shoulders, the outcome of this mission will change the world forever; failure is not an option.

Giles Alderson

Ed Westwick, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, Anastasia Martin, Rupert Graves, Scott Rose-Marsh

