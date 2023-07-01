  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Singapore

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

76

users

Diterbitkan

15 February 2018

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Liang Xi Mei (Jack Neo) is finally back! Having retired, Liang Xi Mei spends her time looking after her two obedient grandsons. However, Liang Xi Mei still leads a colorful life thanks to her absent-minded BFF Guang Dong Po (Wang Lei), who frequently muddles things up, leaving Liang Xi Mei to resolve the mess; and Lion King (Henry Thia) who is now diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s, causing confusion and frustrations for everyone. Robert (Mark Lee), Liang Xi Mei’s eldest son also adds to her woes. Robert is a dreamer who often schemes to get rich quick. This causes Liang Xi Mei to find him unreliable and puts all her hopes on her youngest son Albert (Benjamin Josiah Tan). Her favoritism stirs up jealousy within Robert, who vows to strike it rich to win back Liang Xi Mei’s approval.
Jack Neo
Jack Neo, Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Benjamin Josiah Tan, Wang Lei, Jaspers Lai, Ryan Lian, Noah Yap, Richie Koh, Yann Yann Yeo, Aileen Tan, Irene Ang, Apple Chan

Diterbitkan

Juli 1, 2023 7:50 pm

Durasi

Juragan21 Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Layar Kaca 21 Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

LK21 Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Movieon21 Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Nonton Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Nonton Film Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

Nonton Movie Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share