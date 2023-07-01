  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7

/

10

from

1

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies (2021)

Deep in Canada’s remote Yukon, a dramatic coming of age story unfolds involving an adolescent grizzly named Sophie. Wildlife filmmaker Phil Timpany has chronicled her all her life. Now he’s capturing her first steps into adulthood–and motherhood–and the many challenges threatening both her and her rambunctious cubs. Witness Sophie’s journey as she learns the ropes, trying to balance her own needs with feeding and protecting her young. More than half of all grizzly cubs die in their first year, so Sophie has little room for error.
Phil Timpany

Diterbitkan

Juli 1, 2023 7:48 pm

Durasi

